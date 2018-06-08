England completes World Cup prep by beating Costa Rica 2-0

LEEDS, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford scored from long range as England beat Costa Rica 2-0 in its final World Cup warm-up match on Thursday.

In a rare England match away from Wembley, Danny Welbeck headed in the second after coming off the bench in the second half at Leeds United's Elland Road stadium.

The victory came four years after England drew 0-0 with Costa Rica as it slumped out of the World Cup in the group stage. Just five members from Roy Hodgson's squad in Brazil are heading to the World Cup in Russia next year, with Gareth Southgate favoring promise over experience.

This is a fresh group bursting with potential and Rashford is among the contenders to star judging by this audition in northern England, where a superb 25 yard (meter) opener in the 13th minute crowned a fine performance.

The players were greeted earlier in the day by Prince William, who is president of the English Football Association but won't be traveling to Russia as a fallout from the diplomatic tensions between the countries.

England opens its World Cup Group G campaign against Tunisia on June 18. Costa Rica plays Serbia in Group E the previous day.