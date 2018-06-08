The nice-guy director who actors can't get enough of

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Writer and director Brett Haley has, in just a few films, carved out a unique spot in Hollywood by making intensely earnest and realistic films about life. He's done it by casting out-of-the box actors in unexpected leading roles, like Blythe Danner and Sam Elliott.

In his latest film, "Hearts Beat Loud," ''Parks and Recreation" favorite Nick Offerman stars as a dad who forms a band with his daughter the summer before she leaves for college. It's earning Haley some of the best reviews in his career.

"Hearts Beat Loud" opens in select theaters Friday.

The film signals a bit of a crossroads for the 34-year-old, who says he'd like a shot at making bigger budget films — provided he can stick to his earnest approach.