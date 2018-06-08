Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|002
|000—2
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|210
|400
|00x—7
|9
|0
Shields, Cedeno (7), Beck (8) and Narvaez; Berrios and Wilson. W_Berrios 7-5. L_Shields 1-7. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (12), Rosario (14), Adrianza (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|0
|St. Louis
|200
|001
|10x—4
|11
|1
Richards, Ziegler (6), Conley (7), Meyer (7), Guerrero (8) and Holaday; Mikolas, Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Pena. W_Mikolas 7-1. L_Richards 0-3. Sv_Norris (12). HRs_St. Louis, Voit (1), Martinez (6).
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|111
|220—8
|13
|1
|Pittsburgh
|001
|002
|031—7
|9
|0
Hudson, Alexander (2), Baez (3), Garcia (5), Fields (6), Paredes (6), Goeddel (6), Stewart (8), Jansen (8) and Grandal; Taillon, Glasnow (6), Feliz (8) and Diaz. W_Baez 3-3. L_Taillon 3-5. Sv_Jansen (15). HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson 2 (6), Bellinger (11). Pittsburgh, Diaz (4), Cervelli (9).