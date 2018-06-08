  1. Home
Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/08 04:27
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Chicago 000 002 000—2 6 0
Minnesota 210 400 00x—7 9 0

Shields, Cedeno (7), Beck (8) and Narvaez; Berrios and Wilson. W_Berrios 7-5. L_Shields 1-7. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (12), Rosario (14), Adrianza (2).

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 000 001 000—1 4 0
St. Louis 200 001 10x—4 11 1

Richards, Ziegler (6), Conley (7), Meyer (7), Guerrero (8) and Holaday; Mikolas, Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Pena. W_Mikolas 7-1. L_Richards 0-3. Sv_Norris (12). HRs_St. Louis, Voit (1), Martinez (6).

Los Angeles 100 111 220—8 13 1
Pittsburgh 001 002 031—7 9 0

Hudson, Alexander (2), Baez (3), Garcia (5), Fields (6), Paredes (6), Goeddel (6), Stewart (8), Jansen (8) and Grandal; Taillon, Glasnow (6), Feliz (8) and Diaz. W_Baez 3-3. L_Taillon 3-5. Sv_Jansen (15). HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson 2 (6), Bellinger (11). Pittsburgh, Diaz (4), Cervelli (9).