New Jersey lawmakers pass 6 gun control bills

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers have passed a half-dozen measures to tighten the state's already-strict gun laws.

The Democratic-led Senate on Thursday approved the bills that began advancing after the fatal high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead in February. The Assembly previously approved the bills.

Gov. Phil Murphy has said he supports the measures as part of a promise for more "sensible" gun-control.

One bill under consideration would require the seizure of firearms when a mental health professional determines someone poses a threat. Another would require background checks for private gun sales.

The measures will go to Murphy's desk. He's expected to sign them.

The story has been corrected to show the bills had faced a Senate vote, not a Senate and Assembly vote.