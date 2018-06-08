Granite Elects a New Chairman of the Board of Directors and Appoints a New Director

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today its board of directors has elected a new chairman and appointed a new director.

With the retirement of Chairman of the Board William H. Powell, current Board of Director Claes G. Bjork was elected chairman of the board, effective June 7, 2018.

“Mr. Bjork’s experience as a global infrastructure leader, his deep industry knowledge, as well as his deep understanding of Granite’s business and competitive environment made him the ideal candidate to serve as the Company’s next chairman of the board,” said Granite President and Chief Executive Officer James H. Roberts.

In addition, Jeffrey J. Lyash, president and chief executive officer of Ontario Power Generation (OPG), was appointed to Granite’s board of directors, effective June 6, 2018.

“We are delighted to welcome Jeffrey to Granite’s board of directors,” said Claes G. Bjork, Granite’s chairman of the board. “His wide range of industry experience makes him a great fit for our Board, as we continue to support the ongoing growth of the Company and the execution of its strategic plan.”

About Claes G. Bjork

Bjork retired in 2002 as chief executive officer of Skanska AB, Sweden, one of the world’s largest construction companies, a position he had held since 1997. Prior to that, Bjork held various executive and management positions within Skanska and served as chairman of Scancem Cement.

About Jeffery J. Lyash

Lyash holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Drexel University, and was honored with the Drexel University Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2009. He has held a Senior Reactor Operator License from the NRC and is a graduate of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management Executive Training Program, the Duke University Fuqua School of Business Advanced Management Program and the University of Toronto Rotman School of Business Corporate Director Program.

Lyash currently serves on the Board of Directors for the following organizations: Ontario Power Generation Inc., Electric Power Research Institute, World Association of Nuclear Operators-Atlanta Center, Canadian Electricity Association, Nuclear Energy Institute, Plug’n Drive, Terrestrial Energy, and Holtec International.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. As America’s Infrastructure Company, Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, water, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com.

