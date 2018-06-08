School Furniture Market in North America 2018-2022 | Demand for Eco-friendly Furniture to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018-- analysts forecast the school furniture market in North America 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of close to 5%, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607006265/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the school furniture market in North America from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growth in demand for eco-friendly furniture is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . The increasing concern over global warming has generated high demand for eco-friendly furniture. Eco-friendly furniture results in reduced production of waste and reduced deforestation practices. Refurbished or recycled furniture reduces landfills and the demand for wood to carve new furniture. Hence the demand for recycled furniture is expected to grow during the forecast period as it is less cost intensive than new furniture.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, according to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the school furniture market in North America is the growing demand for modern, luxury furniture:

School furniture market in North America: Growing demand for modern, luxury furniture

Growing economy and increased focus on aesthetics have fueled the demand for luxury furniture in schools across North America. The global luxury furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period with the US being the largest market in the region in 2017. Canada is expected to grow in its demand for luxury furniture owing to the increasing number of international schools with aesthetically-appealing learning centers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for unit operations, “The focus on aesthetics is expected the boost the demand for luxury furniture in North America. Modern luxury furniture is characterized by innovative designs and technologically advanced production practices and is sold at a higher cost than traditional furniture.”

School furniture market in North America: Market segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the school furniture market in North America by product (seating, storage, lab equipment, and other furniture), and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on product, the seating segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 48% of the market, due to its prime importance in all educational institutions.

The US accounts for the major share in the school furniture market in North America with a market share of more than 74%. This is due to the availability and adoption of innovative and aesthetically appealing furniture. Increasing revamping activities in educational institutions will also fuel market growth.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607006265/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844-364-1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES MEXICO NORTH AMERICA CENTRAL AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION PRIMARY/SECONDARY UNIVERSITY OTHER EDUCATION LUXURY OFFICE PRODUCTS MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING INTERIOR DESIGN ENVIRONMENT RETAIL PRESCHOOL OTHER SCIENCE SPECIALTY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER RETAIL SCIENCE

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/07/2018 04:31 PM/DISC: 06/07/2018 04:31 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607006265/en