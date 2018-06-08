Global Robotics Market in the Entertainment Industry | Integration of Robotic Software with Animation Software to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--The global robotics market in the entertainment industry is expected to post a CAGR of more than 15 % during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607006242/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global robotics market in the entertainment industry from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the integration of robotic software with animation software. Vendors have developed proprietary software that enables robots to move as required in collaboration with animation software. For instance, Robot Animator, a plug-in for Autodesk Maya, which is an animation software, provides animation-based programming for KUKA robots.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing use of robotic cameras in sports coverage as one of the key emerging trends in the global robotics market in the entertainment industry:

Global robotics market in the entertainment industry: Growing use of robotic cameras in sports coverage

There is a global increase in the number of people interested in watching sports events, especially in developing countries. Increasing funding from non-profit and profitable entities, growing viewership in rural areas, and increasing awareness among people about different sports have encouraged sports channel broadcasters to include a wider range of sports. These broadcasters are looking for ways to cover more events while ensuring good quality at lower costs. This has led to the inclusion of robotics in sports coverage.

“Established players in the robotics industry such as Universal Robotics are deploying their robotic arms along with other required components for sports activities coverage. For instance, in 2016, French Television Company used UR10 to cover swimming and other athletic competitions at the Rio Olympics. These robotic camera systems can capture multiple sports events in full view simultaneously with required focus and zoom capabilities. Therefore, the use of robotic camera systems is expected to become a major trend in the market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global robotics market in the entertainment industry: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global robotics market in the entertainment industry by application (filmmaking, broadcasting, promotional events, and others) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas held the highest share of the global robotics market in the entertainment industry in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 58%, followed by EMEA and APAC. The Americas is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period because of the rapid growth in cinema and broadcasting applications.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607006242/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION HARDWARE SOFTWARE AUDIO/VIDEO

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/07/2018 04:09 PM/DISC: 06/07/2018 04:09 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607006242/en