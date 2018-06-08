Global Protein Assays Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of Over 11% | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--The global protein assays market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 11 % during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the increasing advances in proteomics research. The field of proteomics has been greatly influenced by advances in molecular biology techniques such as protein quantification, next-generation sequencing, and mass spectrometry. Technological advances are encouraging researchers to pursue this field for multiple applications such as drug discovery, diagnosis, and protein production.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the global initiatives encouraging proteomics research as one of the key emerging trends in the global protein assays market:

Global protein assays market: Global initiatives encouraging proteomics research

Research and academic institutions across the world are collaborating to understand and fine-tune proteomics research by studying proteins in detail through the exchange of knowledge and molecular biology techniques. In 2012, a groundbreaking global project on protein research called the Human Proteome Project was launched. This ongoing project was developed to mirror the success of the Human Genome Project. In addition, there has been a recent emergence of numerous startups aiming to develop cancer diagnosis and treatment solutions through proteomics research.

“Efforts are underway to combine proteomics and genomics into a unified field proteogenomics to understand disease mechanics in a better way than traditional methods. Such global efforts toward a common goal of achieving efficient proteomics research and bringing it to action will positively impact the global protein assays market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global protein assays market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global protein assays market by product (reagents and kits, and instruments) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The reagents and kits segment accounted for more than 56% of the market share in 2017, owing to increased use of reagents and kits in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. This segment was followed by the instruments segment which accounted for a substantial share of the market owing to the emergence of product innovations.

The Americas held the highest share of the global protein assays market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 48%, followed by EMEA and APAC. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to exhibit

