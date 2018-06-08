Movie of Miranda's 'In the Heights' set for summer 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical "In the Heights" will hit theaters in 2020 as a summer-event movie.

Warner Bros. won the rights to the 2008 Tony-winner after a bidding war earlier this spring. The project had been in development at The Weinstein Company, which auctioned off many of its assets in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Warner Bros. announced Thursday that "In the Heights" will be released June 26, 2020. Miranda is producing the film, which is to be directed by Jon M. Chu. The upcoming romantic comedy "Crazy Rich Asians" is also helmed by Chu.

"In the Heights" is about a bodega owner in New York's Washington Heights. Miranda has previously said his follow-up to "In the Heights," ''Hamilton," will be adapted into a movie but not soon.