By  Associated Press
2018/06/08 03:42
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359
Segura Sea 58 245 45 83 .339
Castellanos Det 60 243 31 81 .333
Altuve Hou 63 256 35 85 .332
Simmons LAA 59 215 32 71 .330
Brantley Cle 50 203 33 66 .325
MMachado Bal 60 232 32 75 .323
JMartinez Bos 59 227 40 72 .317
Rosario Min 59 234 39 73 .312
Trout LAA 63 222 52 69 .311
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; Judge, New York, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 15; 5 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 52; MMachado, Baltimore, 49; KDavis, Oakland, 44; Haniger, Seattle, 43; Rosario, Minnesota, 43; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 43; Judge, New York, 43; Benintendi, Boston, 43; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; 2 tied at 40.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 9-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 8-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 7-1; Morton, Houston, 7-1; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3.