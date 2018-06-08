Ex-TV chef contestant accused of poisoning neighbor's tree

NEW YORK (AP) — A onetime contestant on reality show "Top Chef" has been arrested on charges he poisoned his neighbor's giant maple tree that's now in danger of dying.

Prosecutors say Adam Harvey is due in court Friday after allegedly drilling holes into the trunk of the 60-year-old tree in Brooklyn and filling them with herbicide.

The Daily News reports the 33-year-old New York restaurateur claimed the silver maple blocked sunlight from the solar panels on his home in the Windsor Terrace neighborhood.

It says neighbors photographed him in action on April 30. Half of the leaves have wilted on the tree that belongs to a retired schoolteacher.

Harvey is charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

He owns the Bar Salumi restaurant in Brooklyn. He has declined to comment.