RagingWire’s Ashburn VA3 Data Center Wins Prestigious Award for Excellence in Building Design

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--RagingWire Data Centers, the nation’s premier data center provider and part of the global data center platform of NTT Communications (NTT Com), has been chosen as an award winner in the 2018 Signatures of Loudoun Design Excellence Program. Specifically, RagingWire’s new Ashburn VA3 Data Center was selected by the Loudoun Design Cabinet as the winner in the Signatures of Loudoun “Pace Setters” category.

“RagingWire’s stunning design for the VA3 Data Center has extended the company’s legacy of excellence in visual design, which we previously saw in its Signature of Loudoun Design award-winning Ashburn VA1 Data Center,” said Loudoun County Design Cabinet Chair Alan Hansen, FAIA, LEED AP. “VA3 is clearly a pace-setter in its site planning and architectural design expression to the Ashburn community. Additionally, its interior design, which incorporates innovative amenities to attract and retain top customers and employees, sets the pace not just here in Northern Virginia, but around the world.”

The “Pace Setters” category honors recent, visually groundbreaking projects which continue to shape Loudoun County as a unique environment. While Loudoun’s local vernacular buildings, places and details mark the community’s beginnings, these projects mark its current state of affairs and potentially set the pace for the future, according to the Loudoun County Economic Development web site.

“We are very proud that our VA3 Data Center’s innovative combination of form and function is being recognized as a new architectural design paradigm,” said RagingWire President and CEO Doug Adams. “It’s an honor to win this award and to contribute to the architectural beauty of Loudoun County.”

Opened in March 2018, VA3 stands out dramatically in the heart of Ashburn’s “Data Center Alley”, which steers more than 70 percent of the world’s Internet traffic through the world’s largest concentration of data centers.

VA3 is RagingWire’s first data center facility on its new 78-acre Ashburn Data Center Campus, which in addition to over 1,000,000 square feet of data center space will contain thousands of colorful trees and shrubs on a professionally landscaped, securely fenced and monitored property.

Functionally, VA3 is a 245,000 square-foot, mission-critical facility with 16 megawatts of critical power, robust fiber connectivity, automated power and cooling systems, and layers of high-tech security. Artistically, VA3’s vibrant blue, yellow and purple exterior colors broke the mold of data centers which traditionally looked look like massive, dull blocks of gray concrete. On the inside, VA3 features a majestic, two-story atrium and office area with huge windows that let natural light illuminate multi-colored walls and original artwork.

About RagingWire Data Centers

RagingWire Data Centers designs, builds, and operates mission critical data centers that deliver 100% availability, high-density power, flexible configurations, carrier neutral connectivity, and superior customer service. The company has 113 megawatts of critical IT power spread across 1.5 million square feet of data center infrastructure in Ashburn, Virginia; Dallas, Texas; and Northern California with significant growth plans in these locations and other top North American data center markets. As part of the NTT Communications group, RagingWire is one of the largest wholesale data center providers in the world with a global network of 140 data centers in 20 countries and regions operated by NTT Communications under the Nexcenter™ brand, and one of the most financially strong companies in the data center industry. For more information visit www.ragingwire.com.

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications solves the world’s technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 400,000 square meters of the world’s most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT DATA, NTT DOCOMO and Dimension Data, we are NTT Group.

