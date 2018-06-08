The ExecRanks Wins Comparably 2018 Best Leadership Awards

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--The ExecRanks, the leading marketplace for on-demand advisory solutions, announces it has been recognized by the Comparably 2018 Awards in the categories of Best Leadership and Best Managers. Among the grouping for small-and mid-sized companies, The ExecRanks placed in the Top 25 for Best Managers and Top 50 for Best Leadership.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607006060/en/

“We are proud to be recognized for our efforts in building a leadership team that emphasizes a collaborative, respectful culture,” said Jonathan Aspatore, CEO of The ExecRanks. “Having undergone tremendous growth over the past several years, our leaders understand the value of providing clear direction, inspiration and transparency to the entire company.”

Comparably awards companies based on the sentiment ratings and employee feedback in categories such as professional development, office culture, leadership, employee happiness and perks and benefits.

The ExecRanks is named among companies such as HubSpot, Google, Facebook and Costco, who all topped the list on this year’s Comparably awards. This recognition comes in addition to The ExecRanks growing list of accomplishments, including 2017 Inc. 5000, SF Business Times Fast 100 and 2017 Best in Biz.

About The ExecRanks

The ExecRanks is transforming the way companies and executives connect for advisory work. Whether a company is taking their first step to using board advisors or looking to augment their existing advisory board or board of directors, The ExecRanks provides flexible on-demand advisory solutions for any business need. Companies can get the right advice at the right time through any length engagement from a one-hour call, to specific projects, to quarterly meetings. Founded in 2012, The ExecRanks is a privately-held company headquartered in Marin County, California. For more information, please visit www.execrank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607006060/en/

CONTACT: The ExecRanks

Jessica Fanelli, 415-943-9915

jessica.fanelli@execrank.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTING HUMAN RESOURCES

SOURCE: The ExecRanks

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/07/2018 02:05 PM/DISC: 06/07/2018 02:05 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607006060/en