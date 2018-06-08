Global Biopharmaceutical Company, Ipsen Announces New Headquarters for North America will be located in Cambridge, Massachusetts

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--Today, Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), a global biopharmaceutical group, announced it will establish its North American headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The announcement was made at the 2018 BIO International Convention in Boston with the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC), an economic development investment agency dedicated to supporting the growth and development of the life sciences in Massachusetts.

Ipsen will create its third global headquarters by consolidating its U.S. business in Cambridge, the leading global biotech hub. Ipsen will co-locate its North America business with its Global External Innovation and Partnering, R&D and Manufacturing teams, as well as certain global Commercial roles, creating a fully integrated biopharmaceutical business in the US.

“We are entering into a new era of innovation and growth for Ipsen as a leading global biotech company. By bringing our headquarters to Cambridge, we will build a sustainable innovation engine to advance opportunities for our employees and our overall business,” said Richard Paulson, CEO of Ipsen North America. “The MLSC has been instrumental throughout this process, and we look forward to continuing to partner with them as we grow our footprint even further in Cambridge and ultimately address patient needs.”

Ipsen will capitalize on Cambridge’s biotech ecosystem to support its accelerated growth, raise its profile and visibility as an employer and partner of choice. Ipsen already has an established presence in Cambridge with two sites in Kendall Square: a manufacturing site located in One Kendall Square and the 650 East Kendall Street offices, which houses its Global External Innovation and Partnering, and Research & Development activities.

“Our administration is committed to supporting strategic investments in life sciences, research and development and is pleased that Ipsen has chosen to expand its footprint by relocating its headquarters to here in the Commonwealth,” said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. “Massachusetts continues to be a global leader in the life sciences industry and we welcome Ipsen's planned growth in employment and investment that will spur continued innovation, collaboration and economic growth.”

Ipsen’s U.S. headquarters, currently based in Basking Ridge, NJ, will transition to Cambridge over the next 12 months. Ipsen’s two additional global biotech hubs will remain in the United Kingdom and France. The organization will also maintain a core services center in Basking Ridge, NJ. For more information on partnering with Ipsen, please visit: https://www.ipsen.com/partners/.

About Ipsen in North America

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S. affiliate of Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and specialty care. The U.S. head office is currently located in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and its Canadian office, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada, Inc., an integrated business unit within North America, is located in Mississauga, Ontario. Additional research and development and manufacturing sites are located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as part of Ipsen Bioscience, Inc., the Ipsen U.S. research and development center, which is focused on the discovery of potentially highly differentiated and competitive products in Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. Ipsen North America employs approximately 600 people and is dedicated to providing hope for the patients whose lives are challenged by difficult-to-treat diseases. At Ipsen, we focus our resources, investments and energy on discovering, developing and commercializing new therapeutic options for oncologic, neurologic and rare diseases. For more information on Ipsen in North America, please visit www.ipsenus.com or www.ipsen.ca.

About Ipsen

Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and specialty care. The group develops and commercializes innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas - Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. Its commitment to oncology is exemplified through its growing portfolio of key therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales over €1.9 billion in 2017, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,400 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.

More about the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center

The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC) is an economic development investment agency dedicated to supporting the growth and development of the life sciences in Massachusetts, home to the most verdant and productive life sciences ecosystem in the world. Through public-private funding initiatives, the MLSC supports innovation, research & development, commercialization, and manufacturing activities in the fields of biopharma, medical device, diagnostics, and digital health. Since its creation in 2007, the MLSC has strategically deployed over $700 million in Massachusetts, through a combination of grants, loans, capital infrastructure investments, tax incentives, and workforce programs. These investments have created thousands of jobs, and propelled the development of new therapies, devices, and scientific advancements that are improving patient health and well-being in Massachusetts and beyond. www.masslifesciences.com

Ipsen Forward-Looking Statement

The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein are based on the Group's management strategy, current views and assumptions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein.

