This Summer’s Forecast Calls for Bojangles’® Legendary Iced Tea®

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--Y’all know that summertime in the South is no joke. So when the temperature rises, don’t settle for anything less than the finest steeped iced tea in the South: Bojangles’ (NASDAQ: BOJA) Legendary Iced Tea ®. Beginning Sunday, June 10 – also known as National Iced Tea Day – visit your local Bojangles’ for a 32 ounce cup of our always refreshing sweet tea for just $1.

Beginning June 10, grab a 32 ounce Bojangles' Legendary Iced Tea for $1. You can also sign up for Bojangles' E-Club to receive a free half-gallon of tea with any purchase. (Photo: Bojangles')

Everyone’s selling some kind of iced tea nowadays, but no one’s doing it like us. Since the beginning, we’ve steeped our custom tea blend the old-fashioned way in small batches to ensure every Bojangles’ fan gets a sweet, crisp glass of Legendary Iced Tea ® any time of day. Plus, our wonderfully classic beverage pairs beautifully with any of our breakfast, lunch or dinner favorites. (Yeah, sweet tea goes with breakfast. It’s a Southern thing.)

“Our Legendary Iced Tea ® is refreshing any time of year, but especially during these upcoming summer months,” said Randy Poindexter, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bojangles’. “Whether your summer takes you to the beach, mountains or simply relaxing on your front porch, always keep a glass of our Legendary Iced Tea ® by your side.”

On June 8 through National Iced Tea Day on June 10, a 32 ounce cup of sweet tea will take over Bojangles’ Instagram. Follow the journey for a chance to win one of a number of legendary prizes, including two VIP tickets to the 2019 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, S.C. or four 2018 Gold Season Passes to the Carowinds amusement park outside Charlotte, N.C.

Can’t get enough of our tea? Sign up for Bojangles’ E-Club and receive a free half-gallon of Legendary Iced Tea ® with any purchase. Bojangles’ 32 ounce $1 Legendary Iced Tea®offer is available only at participating locations. Pricing does not include applicable taxes.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At April 1, 2018, Bojangles’ had 762 system-wide restaurants, of which 326 were company-operated and 436 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook and Twitter.

