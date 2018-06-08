Bernhard Langer looks to conquer vexing Iowa course

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bernhard Langer is once again tearing up the PGA Tour Champions circuit, ranking second on the money list through 11 events.

If Langer can finally break through at one of the rare courses that has repeatedly vexed him, he might leave Iowa in first place.

Langer enters this weekend's Principal Charity Classic at Wakonda Club in Des Moines with 37 career victories in the senior series. But the German has notched just two top-10s in five tries in Iowa, including a frustrating fourth-place finish in 2017.

The three-round senior golf tournament tees off on Friday.