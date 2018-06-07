Jeunesse® Honored with 9 Telly Awards

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--After a yearlong initiative to revamp the competition to reflect the latest innovations in video technology, the Telly Awards have unveiled the 2018 award winners, honoring Jeunesse Global™ with nine Tellys.

Jeunesse earned a coveted Silver Telly for its Jeunesse Kids ™ Bringing Hope Ecuador video in the online category. The video highlights the company’s latest annual trek to visit one of the villages sponsored by the company’s nonprofit foundation.

“ We Live Jeunesse,” one of the company’s latest projects, was honored with an impressive six Bronze Tellys for lifestyle, direct marketing, promotional, business-to-consumer, use of graphics and writing. The video, which was more than a year in the making, is an engaging overview of Jeunesse, its products and company culture.

Bronze Tellys were also received for the Jeunesse Kids identity video in the nonprofit category, and for the Luminesce HydraShield Mask™ launch video in the business-to-consumer category.

Prominent Telly award winners in the 39 th annual competition include ESPN, National Geographic, Marc Jacobs, HBO, Bravo TV and PBS, to name a few.

“This competition recognizes the best of the best in video of all kinds, and we are honored to be among the 2018 Telly Award winners. We are so pleased that our work has been recognized by the discerning judging council, and congratulate our talented team for their efforts and creativity in telling the Jeunesse story through video,” said Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis.

The Telly is the premier award honoring outstanding television commercials and programs, the finest video and film productions, and online commercials, video and films. Winners represent the best work of the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators and corporate video departments in the world. Learn more and view 2018 Telly winners at tellyawards.com.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse Global is a direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young, while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Youth Enhancement System. With multilingual customer service, back office support and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in over 140 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

