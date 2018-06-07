Texas school district where 10 killed to hire more officers

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — The Texas school district where eight students and two teachers were fatally shot last month has implemented security measures increasing the number of police officers and guards on campuses.

The Santa Fe Independent School District says the increased security presence began Wednesday at the district's four schools southeast of Houston.

A district spokeswoman hasn't returned a message Thursday on how many additional personnel are planned or the cost.

Officials also want to hire more counselors to identify students exhibiting signs of mental health disorders.

Also Wednesday, a district police officer and a student who were injured in the May 18 Santa Fe High School shooting were released from the hospital.

A 17-year-old student who authorities say was the gunman is being held on capital murder charges.