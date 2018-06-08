Sister of Dutch Queen Maxima found dead in Argentina

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was "profoundly shaken and sad" upon hearing of the death of her youngest sister, a spokesperson of the royal house said Thursday.

The 33-year-old Ines Zorreguieta was found dead in her Buenos Aires apartment on Wednesday.

The cause of death was not immediately clear. Dutch broadcaster NOS reported that the sister of the Argentinian-born queen likely "committed suicide," citing a government spokesperson. Zorreguieta reportedly suffered from depression and was seeking psychological help.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte issued condolences to the royal family, calling the loss "a great shock."

Queen Maxima called off state visits for the next week, including a planned trip to the Baltic states. King Willem-Alexander will travel alone to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

