Implementing Robust Cross-Marketing Techniques for an Industrial Vacuum Pumps Manufacturer | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market study on the industrial vacuum pumps manufacturing industry. An industrial vacuum pumps manufacturer wanted to find the potential competitors and create effective strategies to improve their product offerings.

According to the market study experts at Infiniti, “Market study solutions offer firms with a detailed overview of the market in terms of the customers and competition.”

Request a free proposal

A trend that is anticipated to drive the growth of the industrial vacuum pump market is the growing demand from the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. In both, the pharmaceutical and the biotech industry, substantial effort goes into efficiently controlling contamination from many sources that contain raw materials, process plant, people, and equipment, finished products, and accommodating-services. This is important as a tiny amount of contamination will affect the efficiency of the end-product. Also, there is a growth in demand for power globally that is leading to extensive expansion of activities in all regions.

The market study solution helped the client to increase their current market performance and enter through niche target segments. The client was able to dedicate more resources and better determine market opportunity.

This market study solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gauge information of the market in terms of the size and volume Identify the potential competitors in the market

This market study solution provided predictive insights on:

Devising an effective go-to-market strategy Implementing cross-marketing techniques for existing customers

Request a free brochure

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

