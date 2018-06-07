Bare Snacks® Launches Baked Crunchy Veggie Chips You Can Root For

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--Bare Snacks ®, creator of delicious Snacks Gone Simple®, today announced the launch of its new line of deliciously crunchy veggie chips: bare®Beet Chips, Carrot Chips and Sweet Potato Chips. Remaining true to its philosophy of “less is more,” bare ’s new veggie chips are made with real vegetables that are simply baked, never fried, with no oil, no preservatives and nothing artificial. The new veggie chips are an easy and delicious way for anyone to get more whole vegetables into their diet every day. Available in six savory varieties, bare Beet, Carrot and Sweet Potato Chips are rolling out now at select retailers nationwide.

“Our new beet, carrot and sweet potato chips are a fresh take on veggie chips that everyone can root for,” said Santosh Padki, chief executive officer at Bare Snacks. “Unlike other veggie snacks that are often fried or made with starchy powders and oil, our new veggie chips are a truly clean option made with real vegetables and nothing extra. We’ve discovered a new way to make veggies snack-able and are excited for everyone to try our crunchy and delicious chips.”

Bare Beet, Carrot and Sweet Potato Chips are crafted with real vegetables that are sliced, lightly seasoned, and baked using a unique process that delivers exceptional crunch and flavor without adding any oil. All varieties are a good source of fiber, Non-GMO Project Verified and gluten-free. The new line boasts tasty flavors for maximum snackability, including:

– These un‘beet’able savory root chips deliver four grams of protein per serving and are the ultimate dipper for hummus, tzatziki and more! Flavors: – Keep calm and ‘carrot’ on while noshing on these crunchy chips that double as an excellent source of fiber and a good source of potassium. Perfect for snacking solo or adding as a crunchy topper to salads! Flavors: – Fat free and packed with three grams of protein, ap‘peel’ing doesn’t even scratch the surface – these sweet potato chips are high in flavor and low in guilt! Flavors:

Bare’s new veggie chip varieties have a suggested retail price of $4.29 per bag and are available at grocery stores across the nation, including Kroger, Giant Food, Stop & Shop, HEB and Wegmans, as well as online on Amazon and select Target stores in July.

The veggie chips join the brand’s expansive portfolio of Snacks Gone Simple, including bare Apple Chips, Banana Chips, Coconut Chips and Chia Coconut Bites. All bare snacks are available nationwide in natural and conventional grocery stores, including Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Safeway and Publix, as well as at national retailers like Target and Amazon. For more information, please visit www.BareSnacks.com.

About Bare Snacks®

Bare Snacks® is a line of delicious Snacks Gone Simple®, including bare Beet Chips, Carrot Chips, Sweet Potato Chips, Apple Chips, Coconut Chips, Banana Chips and Chia Coconut Bites. Crafted using only real, whole-food ingredients, Bare Snacks helps consumers enjoy truly good-for-you snacking any time of day. Bare Snacks is on a mission to create a snacking revolution nationwide, motivated by a founding philosophy of creating delicious snacks with simple ingredients and nothing artificial ever. The company is also deeply committed to sustainability and has been a Certified B Corp since 2013. To learn more, please visit www.BareSnacks.com, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, or Pinterest, or ‘Like’ us on Facebook.

