NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--Cheddar, the leading post cable networks company, announced today that Cheddar Big News is immediately available to “Sling Orange” service and/or “Sling Blue” service subscribers. Cheddar Big News, which premiered in April, is a general news network focused on headlines and top stories.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607005333/en/

Sling TV Launches Cheddar Big News (Photo: Business Wire)

The network covers the biggest news of the day, human interest stories, weather, science and sports news. It includes the latest updates on business from Cheddar’s New York Stock Exchange studio, politics and government from Washington D.C., and entertainment from Cheddar’s Los Angeles office. Cheddar Big News is apolitical.

“We have always been supportive of Cheddar’s vision to disrupt the way news is delivered, which is why we launched the initial financial news channel on Sling TV in 2016,” said Ankit Bishnoi, vice president of Content Acquisition and Strategy at Sling TV. “Today we’re welcoming Cheddar Big News, a new way for Sling TV subscribers to stay in-the-loop on daily headlines that matter most.”

Cheddar Big News presents national news in the style of local news. Content partners for Cheddar Big News include AccuWeather, FanSided, Stadium and VSiN.

“Sling TV is a very special partner for us. They were the first to launch Cheddar; they saw the vision and bet on our team and content before anyone else. They are extremely innovative, and we are so excited to bring Cheddar Big News to the platform,” said Daniel Schneider, VP Business Development of Cheddar. “With Cheddar and Cheddar Big News, viewers under 60 now have all their news covered and don’t have to worry about being inundated with political bias or boring panel debates while getting the local and national information they care about.”

About Cheddar

Cheddar is the leading post-cable networks company. Its programming is available on Sling TV, Hulu, YouTube TV, Snapchat, Amazon, Twitter, 60% of smart TVs in the U.S., and Facebook. Cheddar currently broadcasts two live video news networks: Cheddar, a business news network covering the most innovative executives, founders, products, and technologies transforming our lives and economy, and Cheddar Big News, a fast-paced, young, non-partisan general news and headline news network. The company broadcasts from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, its street level studio in the glass corner of the Sprint Store in the Flatiron Building, WeWork in Los Angeles, and the White House. Cheddar was founded by Jon Steinberg, President and Chief Operating Officer of BuzzFeed from 2010 to 2014. Its investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Raine Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Liberty Global, Comcast Ventures, AT&T, Amazon, Antenna Group, Ribbit Capital, The New York Stock Exchange, Altice USA, 7 Global Capital, and Denstu Ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607005333/en/

CONTACT: Cheddar

Daniel Schneider

VP, Business Development

distro@cheddar.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO TECHNOLOGY OTHER ENTERTAINMENT INTERNET AUDIO/VIDEO GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: Cheddar

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/07/2018 11:00 AM/DISC: 06/07/2018 11:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607005333/en