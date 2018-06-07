Monida Healthcare Network and Humana Sign Network Agreement, Expanding Humana’s Medicare Advantage Provider Network in Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--Monida Healthcare Network, a Montana-based regional association of health care providers, and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, have signed an agreement that expands in-network access for Humana Medicare members at Monida member hospitals and clinics in Montana.

The agreement provides in-network access for Humana Medicare Advantage members seeking treatment at five Monida member hospitals – Broadwater Health Center (Townsend); Clark Fork Valley Hospital (Plains); Granite County Medical Center (Philipsburg); Mineral Community Hospital (Superior); and St. Luke Community Hospital (Ronan) – as well as 11 Monida member clinic locations in five western Montana counties.

These options complement other Monida system locations previously contracted as in-network for Humana Medicare Advantage members, including Barrett Hospital & Healthcare in Dillon.

“We’re pleased to offer Humana Medicare Advantage members access to even more of our locations in Western Montana,” said Monida Healthcare Network CEO, Greg Drapes. “Monida and Humana are well-aligned in our mutual dedication to providing in-network access and meeting the needs of the communities we serve, and this agreement enhances our ability to do so.”

“Humana is excited with the expansion of our provider network for our Medicare Advantage members in Western Montana that this agreement provides,” said Humana Regional President Chuck Dow. “We’re proud to offer these additional health care location options and to reaffirm our long-term commitment to serving Montanans.”

As of March 31, 2018, Humana has approximately 19,000 Medicare Advantage members in the state. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Monida Healthcare Network

Monida Healthcare Network is a Physician Hospital Organization (PHO) providing services from healthcare staffing, medical billing, provider credentialing, payer contracting, medical peer review to malpractice insurance at a group rate. For more information, visit www.monida.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

