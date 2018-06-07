GEICO’s Antonsen Named Women in Technology’s ‘Rising Star’

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--GEICO’s Christine Antonsen recently took home the Rising Star award from Women in Technology (WIT), a Washington, D.C., area organization that works to advance women working in the tech sector.

GEICO's Christine Antonsen poses with her 'Rising Star' award. (Photo: Business Wire)

Antonsen, a lead program analyst based at GEICO’s corporate headquarters in Chevy Chase, Md., accepted the honor during WIT’s 19th Annual Leadership Awards. She was selected for demonstrating exemplary leadership traits at an early point in her career and consistently exceeding performance expectations while also contributing to the community.

“I am beyond honored and shocked to have been given this award,” Antonsen said. “I am also very appreciative and humbled to have such a great family here at GEICO.”

Antonsen leads GEICO’s Decision Science and Transformation project; she guides multiple teams in using big data to improve the customer experience. Antonsen says the support she has received at GEICO has been essential to her success.

“The amount of support and mentoring I have received, as well as the opportunities, are incredible. I would not be where I am today if it were not for all these amazing people I work with,” she said.

Eileen Shinnick, a programming analysis manager who has worked at GEICO for more than 25 years, was a WIT Awards finalist in the Unsung Hero category, for women who have had a major impact on the technology field yet have received little recognition.

Last October, GEICO received a prestigious Top Companies for Women Technologists Award from AnitaB.org for creating a “corporate culture that revolves around promoting diversity and inclusion” and offering “several rotational programs for entry level technologists and management that provide ongoing training for continued professional growth.”

Learn more about IT careers at GEICO at https://www.geico.com/careers/opportunities/information-technology/.

