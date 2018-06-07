The Latest: Dad of slain student resigns from commission

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into the school shooting at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

The father of a student slain in the Florida high school massacre has resigned from a commission investigating how policies should change.

Andrew Pollack said in a letter read Thursday at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission that he wants to concentrate on getting new members elected to the Broward County school board. His daughter Meadow was one of 17 students and staff killed.

The commission Thursday will discuss diversion programs for students who commit crimes deemed minor. Suspect Nikolas Cruz was referred to a program while in middle school but never completed it. The members will also discuss school design and active-shooter protocols.

The commission's 15 members will report their findings to Gov. Rick Scott and make recommendations for preventing future shootings.

11:43 p.m.

The task force investigating the Florida high school shooting massacre is set to discuss student diversion programs, school security and campus police.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission is meeting Thursday and Friday as part of Florida's ongoing re-evaluation of school safety.

Its 16 members include law enforcement officers, educators and parents of three slain students.

They will report to Gov. Rick Scott by Jan. 1 their findings on what led to the Feb. 14 attack that left 17 dead. The commission also will make recommendations for preventing future shootings.

Suspect Nikolas Cruz was referred to a diversion program for students accused of minor crimes while in middle school but never completed it.

The sheriff's deputy formerly assigned to Stoneman Douglas has been accused of not protecting students. Scot Peterson denied wrongdoing.