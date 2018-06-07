Road Safety Awareness Campaign: Make Safe Driving a Lifestyle

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--As Ramadan draws to a close, The Road Safety Awareness Campaign launched by AETOSWire, the news distribution arm of NSG and the exclusive representative of Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, in the MENA region, and RoadSafetyUAE, an initiative that aims to bring about safety to roads in the region, encourages drivers to adopt safe driving habits and turn it into a lifestyle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607005678/en/

During the past three weeks of Ramadan, the campaign shared tips on preventive measures in avoiding road accidents and casualties and focused on three salient issues: 1) Self-awareness and self-preservation to control attitude on the road while fasting 2) Time-management to prevent overspeeding just to make up for lost time 3) Breaking out of bad driving habits.

Thomas Edelmann, RoadSafetyUAE Founder and Managing Director said, “Ramadan is the time for self-reflection and reformation. This is why we pushed for the Road Safety campaign during this Holy Season as it is the best time to break-out of old negative habits and start anew. But ultimately, we are aiming to help build a culture of safe driving in the UAE and the campaign shall continue on in advancing good driving habits and making it into a lifestyle.”

He added, “And we hope that when the statistics come out on road accidents and casualties after Ramadan, the number would be significantly lower compared to the previous years.”

For his part, President and CEO of NSG, AETOSWire, and Esmaa News, Mr. Tony AbiHanna mentioned, “Start with small steps. Drivers can pick up lessons from the safety tips tackled by the campaign and embed them into their daily driving routines. It would be great to get through Ramadan and celebrate EID with family and friends accident-free.”

As Ramadan is coming to an end, AETOSWire and RoadSafetyUAE strongly urge all – not just traffic participants, to actively participate and engage in the campaign using the hashtag #HappyNotHastyRamadan on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

To learn more about AETOSWire please visit: www.aetoswire.com.

For more information about RoadSafetyUAE please visit: www.roadsafetyuae.com.

* Source:

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607005678/en/

CONTACT: AETOSWire

Zyra Tarrosa, +97145577007

Head of PR

pr@aetoswire.com

or

RoadSafetyUAE

Thomas Edelmann, +971505519216

Founder and Managing Director

Thomas@RoadSafetyUAE.com

KEYWORD: UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE MIDDLE EAST

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RELIGION TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION AUTOMOTIVE COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE CONSUMER

SOURCE: AETOSWire

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/07/2018 09:24 AM/DISC: 06/07/2018 09:24 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607005678/en