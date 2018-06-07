Northern Trust Strengthens Wealth Advisor Practice

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--Northern Trust announced today that Michael S. Lee has been appointed Senior Vice President and Regional Wealth Advisor in the Chicago office. Lee joins a growing practice focused on building and implementing goals-based wealth plans for ultra-high-net worth clients. He joins existing Regional Wealth Advisors, Mary Ann Sisco and Rebecca J. McDade.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607005068/en/

Michael Lee, Senior Vice President and Regional Wealth Advisor, Northern Trust (Photo: Business Wire)

“Michael’s vast experience in comprehensive wealth planning will add significantly to our ability to deliver goals-based financial advice to our most complex clients,” said Ron Mallicoat, Chicago Market President and Group Managing Director, Wealth Management. “Michael’s expertise adds to our already substantial experience working with business owners, family businesses, private equity and hedge fund principals, real estate entrepreneurs and multi-generational families.”

Before joining Northern Trust, Lee was a Senior Vice President at Abbot Downing, the multi-family office group for Wells Fargo, where he led the Chicago office. He has almost 25 years of experience as an attorney and wealth advisor focusing on income and transfer tax planning and wealth management for ultra-high-net worth individuals and families. Prior to Abbot Downing, Lee was a partner at William Blair where he led the Corporate and Executive Services group, focusing on the unique wealth issues that confront owners and executives of private and public companies. Before joining William Blair, Lee was a partner with a Chicago-based law firm, where he specialized in tax and estate planning for wealthy individuals, families and privately-held companies.

Lee received his law degree from Tulane Law School and also holds a master’s degree in law from the Chicago Kent College of Law. Lee received a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Tulane University, where he studied electrical engineering.

Lee will be based in Northern Trust’s Chicago office at 50 South La Salle Street.

Northern Trust Wealth Management specializes in Goals Driven Wealth Management backed by innovative technology and a strong fiduciary heritage. Northern Trust Wealth Management is ranked among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $287 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018, and a wide network of wealth management offices across the United States.

The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607005068/en/

CONTACT: Northern Trust Corporation

Media Contact:

Alaina Keinman

(312) 444-4065

AK503@ntrs.com

http://www.northerntrust.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE

SOURCE: Northern Trust Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/07/2018 09:30 AM/DISC: 06/07/2018 09:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607005068/en