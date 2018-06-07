Plarium Launches the First Story-Driven Blast Game ‘Lost Island: Blast Adventure’ on iOS and Android

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--Plarium, a developer of mobile, social, and web-based games with more than 250 million users worldwide, today announced the launch of Lost Island: Blast Adventure, the first story-driven Blast game with an in-depth item collection and inventory system that influences each new puzzle. The game traverses 750 unique levels of blast puzzles with the largest grid in the genre.

Players begin the journey by arriving on their newly purchased island with the hope of creating a comfortable home among the friendly inhabitants who reside there. Upon arrival, there are rumors from the locals about haunted ruins, strange relics, and destructive storms said to be caused by the remnants of an ancient civilization from hundreds of years ago. Within moments the player is paired with the inquisitive and intelligent archaeologist, Ellie, to help to solve the intriguing and dangerous mysteries plaguing the island and build it anew.

“ Lost Island is the first Blast game to provide a complete narrative experience for the player, filled with fully-voiced characters that help bring the experience to life,” says Dima Karger, Producer & Director of Art and Game Design at Plarium. “We wanted to set a new bar for the genre by providing faster and more involved blast gameplay than exists today, and tie it to an engaging plot line that creates one cohesive game, rather than a series of levels.”

Key gameplay features of Lost Island include:

The largest ‘Blast’ grid in mobile: Lost Island offers a more strategic Blast experience with a 12x9 grid to allow for more rich and expansive puzzles for players. Experience over 750 levels and hundreds of quests: Players will engage with the many characters, all with unique personalities and quests that deliver useful items to help with each of the game’s puzzles. Introducing the Super Booster: Lost Island incorporates a new mechanic into the Blast genre with the Rainbow pearl, a chargeable meter that will destroy an entire color from the grid. Players can recharge the meter by using other boosters provided throughout gameplay. Immersive Island design for near-limitless exploration: Throughout the journey, players will solve mysteries in 5 different parts of the island, each unique in design and characters. In-depth inventory system: Players collect items and equipment for use in quests

“In many ways, Lost Island is the result of what we learned from many years of development in strategy/RPGs for mobile to bring a level of immersion that’s missing in many casual games,” says Gabi Shalel, CMO of Plarium. “It provides the quick, fun, addictive gameplay, and vibrant design the genre is known for, but is built within a fully-developed story experience and item collection that affects the way a player experiences the game.”

Lost Island: Blast Adventure is now available for users around the globe in Chinese (Simplified & Traditional), English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, and Portuguese. It can be accessed on the App Store and on Google Play.

About Plarium

Founded in 2009, Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and social experience for hardcore and casual gamers worldwide. With over 250 million registered users, we're proud to be consistently ranked among Facebook’s top hardcore game developers. Plarium employs more than 1200 individuals and is headquartered in Israel, with seven offices and development studios across Europe and the United States. Our mobile and social games are available on all major social networks, including Facebook, VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, and Mail.ru, as well as web browsers, iOS, and Android. Plarium was acquired by Aristocrat in October 2017 and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary.

