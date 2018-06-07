Nintendo Download: A Deliciously Strategic Action-RPG-Puzzle Game!

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

The Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido game for the Nintendo Switch system and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems will be available on June 8. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS – Help Musashi end the Empire’s tyrannical monopoly of the world’s sushi supply by becoming a Sushi Striker. Devour conveyor-belt sushi, matching plates and sushi types to defeat any enemy or boss who stands between you and victory. Befriend Sushi Sprites and use their powerful skills in battle. The Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido game for the Nintendo Switch system and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems will be available on June 8. A free Nintendo Switch demo is also available in Nintendo eShop. Nintendo 3DS version playable in 2D only. Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch – The award-winning adventure continues in Banner Saga 2. This epic story-based role-playing game continues its emotional journey across a breaking world. Bold leadership decisions, wise use of resources and skillful battle tactics are vital to ensure your Viking clans make it through alive. Your choices will carry over from the first game, or you can start fresh with new preset characters. – An unrivaled clash of explosive proportions! Created through an all-star collaboration between BLAZBLUE, ATLUS’ Persona, French Bread’s Under Night In-Birth and Rooster Teeth’s hugely popular RWBY web series, CROSS TAG BATTLE celebrates the fighting genre for pros and newcomers alike. Choose your team in fast-paced 2v2 battles filled with the craziness you’ve come to love from BLAZBLUE, with all the tight mechanics, smooth gameplay and gorgeous 2D graphics you expect from Arc System Works.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at http://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals

Activities:

Earn double Gold Points when you pre-purchase the digital version of Mario Tennis Aces! – Receive a bonus of 300 My Nintendo Gold Points when you pre-purchase the digital version of the Mario Tennis Aces game through Nintendo eShop or Nintendo.com (where available). Offer ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on June 21. Bonus points will be issued a few days after the release day of the game, are earned based on the original list price of the game on Nintendo eShop, and will vary by country and currency. Fire Emblem Heroes 2.6 Update – Accessories for Heroes’ mini units have been added. These accessories can be seen by other players in the Arena, so you can customize the look of your Heroes and show them off. Accessories are planned to be available through events and quests. Note: Accessories will not alter a Hero’s stats or skills.

Also new this week:

(Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available June 11 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available June 12 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available June 8 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available June 8 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available June 12 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available June 12 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS)

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

