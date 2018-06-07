It’s Crunch Time! BURGER KING® Restaurants Introduce Crispy Pretzel Chicken Fries

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--Cult-favorite Chicken Fries now have an added crunch. BURGER KING® restaurants are introducing new Crispy Pretzel Chicken Fries for a limited time only at participating restaurants. Made with juicy white meat chicken, Crispy Pretzel Chicken Fries are coated in a salty pretzel breading seasoned with savory spices and herbs. Crispy Pretzel Chicken Fries are shaped like fries and are perfect to dip in any delicious BK® dipping sauces.

Crispy Pretzel Chicken Fries begin with boneless white meat chicken that is coated in a salty breading and then cooked to crispy perfection. Available now for a limited time at participating restaurants, Crispy Pretzel Chicken Fries have a recommended price of $3.09.

BK® dipping sauces available include BBQ, Honey Mustard, Ranch, Zesty, Buffalo and Sweet & Sour. Chicken Fries will continue to remain a permanent menu item during and after the limited time offer ends.

About BURGER KING ®

Founded in 1954, the BURGER KING ® brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original HOME OF THE WHOPPER ®, the BURGER KING ® system operates more than 15,000 locations in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of BURGER KING ® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. The BURGER KING ® brand is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX,NYSE:QSR), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $27 billion in system-wide sales and over 23,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. To learn more about the BURGER KING ® brand, please visit the BURGER KING ® brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

