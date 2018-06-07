Loudoun Water Partners with Sensus to Sustainably Manage Water Resources

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--Loudoun County is one of the fastest growing counties in the nation. This growth brings a high demand for water from both industrial and residential customers.

In response, Loudoun Water, the region’s water utility, is on an exciting path forward to plan for and deliver advanced water and wastewater technologies that will support its growing community for generations to come.

“As the region undergoes rapid transformation, Loudoun Water maintains its mission to sustainably manage water resources in advocacy of health, environment and quality of life,” said Loudoun Water’s Customer Relations Report Technician Michael Rowe.

Loudoun Water’s team wanted to make better use of resources and decided their system needed a technology upgrade. After an extensive evaluation process, they determined that the Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solution, consisting of iPERL ® residential and OMNI™ water meters, all connected by the FlexNet Communication Network ®, would best fit their needs.

With the implementation of their AMI solution, Loudoun Water captures meter data remotely over a wide coverage area and monitors customer usage in real-time to proactively address leaks before they become bigger issues.

“The Sensus AMI solution provides the information we need, when we need it, equipping us with the resources to provide the best possible service to our customers,” said Rowe. “Instead of being reactive to customer inquiries, this smart water technology allows us to alert them proactively—before they receive a higher bill.”

Not only does AMI provide accurate data measurement to inform decisions about water usage, but also it has the capability to help Loudoun Water scale its operations as the region continues to flourish.

“Ultimately, it comes down to customer service,” said Rowe. “If we can help the customer use water efficiently, they are conserving water, saving money and protecting Earth’s most precious resource.”

Read the full case study to learn more about Loudoun Water’s Sensus AMI implementation.

