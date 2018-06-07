Florida Hospital First in Sunshine State to Adopt NeuroLogica’s BodyTom® Elite

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--NeuroLogica, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a leader in medical imaging technology, announced today that Florida Hospital in Orlando, Florida, added the BodyTom ® Elite, the newly upgraded, portable, 32-slice computed tomography scanner, to their brachytherapy suite.

The BodyTom Elite improves the patient experience, patient safety and workflow efficiency by eliminating the need to transfer patients. The scanner increases the volume the department can take on while decreasing operating room time by allowing patient repositioning to occur in the OR. Real-time imaging enhances accuracy when treating cancer patients undergoing brachytherapy treatment.

“Introducing a 32-slice CT scanner has improved our imaging quality and our post-scan reconstruction capabilities, which has helped us deliver our patients higher quality care,” said Dr. Matthew Biagioli, Board Certified Radiation Oncologist at Florida Hospital. “Looking forward, the addition of the BodyTom Elite will allow us to accommodate a higher volume of patients in our brachytherapy suite.”

The BodyTom Elite incorporates a fresh new visual design, upgraded software including improved noise- and metal-artifact reduction, along with multiple hardware enhancements. The system remains a self-shielded, multi-departmental imaging solution capable of transforming any room in the hospital into an advanced imaging suite.

In brachytherapy suites, radiation oncologists treat forms of prostate, lung, breast, colorectal and gynecologic cancers by temporarily inserting radioactive sources inside tumors or surrounding areas. This process enables precise delivery of high doses in a short time. Adopting a BodyTom Elite at the head of any brachytherapy suite allows the position of an after-loading device to be verified all in one room while the patient remains unmoved. By removing the need to transfer the patient to an additional diagnostic CT suite, overall patient satisfaction and safety will be significantly improved.

“We are thrilled that Florida Hospital has added the BodyTom Elite to their campus to further their commitment to unsurpassed health and wellness services. Today, health systems are under increasing pressure to deliver high-quality care, and the BodyTom Elite is a perfect example of the latest technology that’s available to help meet the high expectations of patients, providers and administrators,” said Philip Sullivan, President and CEO of NeuroLogica. “With the addition of the scanner to its radiography suite, Florida Hospital is setting a new standard for its patients. We are confident that more cancer centers will follow suit so that their patients can also benefit from efficient and safe in-suite imaging.”

About NeuroLogica NeuroLogica, the healthcare subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., develops, manufactures, and markets innovative imaging technologies and is committed to delivering fast, easy and accurate diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies.

About Florida Hospital Opened in 1908, Florida Hospital is a faith-based institution focused on providing whole person care. It is one of the largest not-for-profit hospitals in the country, caring for more than two million patient visits per year – more than any other hospital in the country, according to the American Hospital Association.

Florida Hospital provides a wide range of health services, including many nationally and internationally recognized programs in cardiology, cancer, women's medicine, neurosciences, diabetes, orthopedics, pediatrics, transplant and advanced surgical programs.

