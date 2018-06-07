Cornerstone Names Winners of 2018 Client RAVE Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software, today announced the recipients of its 2018 Client RAVE (Remarkable Achievements and Visionary Elites) Awards.

Winners of Cornerstone's 2018 Client RAVE Awards were honored at Convergence 2018, the company's 16th annual client and partner conference. Recipients include: Horace Mann (Learning Strategy Innovation); Arby's Restaurant Group (Impact on User Adoption); ArcBest (Visionary in Performance Management); Assurance Agency (Transformational HR and Talent Strategy); and Ventura County Fire Department (Advancement in Reinventing Work). (Photo: Business Wire)

The awards were presented at Cornerstone Convergence 2018, the company’s 16th annual client conference. Winners were evaluated across a wide range of criteria and recognized based on their innovative approaches to using and adopting Cornerstone’s software and services to advance their people management initiatives.

The 2018 Client RAVE Award winners and finalists are:

Learning Strategy Innovation Winner: Horace Mann Finalists: The Friedkin Group; MidMichigan Health Impact on User Adoption Winner: Arby’s Restaurant Group Finalists: Girls on the Run International; Blackbaud Visionary in Performance Management Winner: ArcBest Corporation Finalists: Assurance Agency; Penn Community Bank Transformational HR and Talent Strategy Winner: Assurance Agency Finalists: Chassis Brakes International; Fruit of the Loom Advancement in Reinventing Work Winner: Ventura County Fire Department Finalists: Busey; Youfit Health Clubs

Cornerstone’s products and services are used by more than 3,250 clients and over 36 million users across the globe to help employees excel in their roles. Its clients touch all industries and range from multi-national enterprises and mid-market companies to public sector organizations, education institutions and non-profit entities.

“We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate the achievements of our Client RAVE Award winners and finalists. These organizations are not only creating outstanding value and solving unique business challenges in their organizations utilizing Cornerstone’s software and services, but they are also finding new and innovative ways to approach people management and development,” said Chris Stewart, senior vice president of global client success for Cornerstone OnDemand. “We’re excited to continue to collaborate with these organizations and support them as they chart new paths to success.”

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) is a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software. The company’s solutions help organizations to realize the potential of the modern workforce. From recruitment, onboarding, training and collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession planning, people administration and analytics, Cornerstone is designed to enable a lifetime of learning and development that is fundamental to the growth of employees and organizations.

Based in Santa Monica, California, the company’s solutions are used by more than 3,250 clients worldwide, spanning 36 million users across 192 countries and 43 languages. To learn more about Cornerstone, visit us on Twitter, Facebook and our blog. www.cornerstoneondemand.com

