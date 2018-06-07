TomTom Teams Up with ParkWhiz to Power Parking Solutions in North America

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--TU-Automotive --TomTom ( TOM2 ) today announced that it has teamed up with ParkWhiz, a leading provider of parking services. ParkWhiz will provide TomTom with access to one of the largest databases of dedicated public parking facilities for the United States and Canada. By integrating the parking information with its highly detailed and accurate maps, TomTom enables end users of its location products to quickly find and navigate to parking destinations.

TomTom will also provide reservation capability, allowing drivers to view, reserve, and pay for parking from the comfort of their vehicle. This will facilitate an end-to-end parking service, equipping drivers with the service needed to finalize their parking experience.

“With parking information cited as a top connected service being integrated by automakers, TomTom is committed to delivering a service that offers location precision and reliability,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. “We anticipate that by providing highly relevant parking information to drivers, we will be able to deliver some of the same benefits that users of TomTom Traffic have experienced over the last 10 years: saving time and money, reducing stress, and minimizing environmental impact.”

“As autonomous vehicles become the norm instead of the exception, we’re thrilled to bring parking solutions to TomTom’s customers, and to be a part of their vision for the future of transportation. This aligns perfectly with how we see parking solutions fitting into the space – a layer that benefits the driver and is a part of their existing experience,” said Dan Cummings, VP Platform Solutions and Strategy, ParkWhiz.

TomTom’s parking product portfolio – encompassing both on-street and off-street content – is designed to enable smart parking solutions and empower drivers during their parking search. These products are available to TomTom’s Automotive and Enterprise customers in a variety of delivery formats.

About TomTom

TomTom created the easy-to-use navigation device, one of the most influential inventions of all time. Since then, we have grown from a start-up, into a global technology company.

We design and develop innovative navigation products, software and services, that power hundreds of millions of applications across the globe. This includes industry-leading location-based and mapmaking technologies, embedded automotive navigation solutions; portable navigation devices and apps, and the most advanced telematics fleet management and connected car services.

Combining our own R&D expertise with business and technology partnerships, we continue to shape the future, leading the way with autonomous driving, smart mobility and smarter cities.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, we offer advanced digital maps that cover 142 countries, and our hyper-detailed and real-time TomTom Traffic information service reaches more than five billion people in 69 countries. www.tomtom.com

About ParkWhiz

ParkWhiz is the leading transactional platform that enables drivers, fleets and connected vehicles to find and book parking. The company offers the largest inventory of parking spaces for drivers to reserve before reaching their destinations, saving both time and money. Working with all major parking operators, it delivers transactional parking as a value-added service to major brands in sports and entertainment, travel, automotive and navigation. ParkWhiz has built partnerships with brands including Ford, Ticketmaster, Groupon, Madison Square Garden and others. The company operates two consumer-facing brands of its own—ParkWhiz and BestParking—available for Apple, Android and Amazon Alexa. ParkWhiz has parked over seven million vehicles and is operational in over 190 cities in North America and expanding rapidly. For more information, visit ParkWhiz.com.

