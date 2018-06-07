Carvana Opens Newest Car Vending Machine in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying used cars, debuted its newest Car Vending Machine in Orlando, Florida today, only two days after opening its Washington, D.C. Car Vending Machine. The Orlando location is Carvana’s 11 th Car Vending Machine in just three years, and the third Car Vending Machine in the Sunshine State. Delivering a unique and memorable pickup experience for cars purchased online, Carvana is making car buying fun again with the fully automated, coin-operated Car Vending Machine, which stands eight stories high, and holds up to 30 vehicles. The newest Car Vending Machine in Orlando joins 10 counterparts across the country in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Nashville (Tenn.), Raleigh (N.C.), Charlotte (N.C.), Jacksonville (Fla.), Tampa (Fla.) and Washington, D.C.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607005101/en/

Carvana has launched its 11th Car Vending Machine, located in Orlando, Florida. The eight-story, all-glass structure holds up to 30 vehicles, providing a fun and unique pickup experience for customers who have purchased their vehicles on Carvana.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana first launched its free, as-soon-as-next-day delivery service in Orlando in March 2016, making the car-buying process easy and convenient for metro area residents. Customers who visit Carvana.com from home or on the go via their mobile device can shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance, purchase, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or Car Vending Machine pickup in as little as 10 minutes.

After purchasing a vehicle on Carvana.com, customers can schedule a convenient day and time to come to the Car Vending Machine to pick up their vehicle. Upon arrival, they receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the vending process and transport the car into the delivery bay. After some quick paperwork, the customer can take the vehicle home. All Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the chance to see if the vehicle really fits their life; an upgrade from the traditional dealership test-drive. Additionally, all vehicles are Carvana Certified, meaning they have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car's vehicle description page.

“A little over two years ago, we launched our free, as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in Orlando. In that short time, Orlando has shown its enthusiasm for the new way to buy a car,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re proud to bring our newest Car Vending Machine to a city that has welcomed us from day one.”

Located at 3511 Rio Vista Avenue, the Orlando Car Vending Machine is open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana customers. For customers that live outside of the Orlando area but would still like to pick up their car at the Vending Machine, Carvana will subsidize $200 in airfare and arrange transportation from the Orlando International Airport.

To learn more about Carvana and its Car Vending Machines, visit: carvana.com/vendingmachine.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online automotive retail platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily buy a car online, including finding their preferred vehicle, qualifying for financing, getting a trade-in value, signing contracts, and receiving as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup of the vehicle from one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607005101/en/

CONTACT: Carvana

Kate Carver, 212-656-9148

carvana@olson.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ARIZONA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN TECHNOLOGY ONLINE RETAIL INTERNET AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE CONSUMER MEN

SOURCE: Carvana

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/07/2018 06:00 AM/DISC: 06/07/2018 06:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607005101/en