Springboks name 3 new caps, Vermeulen, le Roux return

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa selected three uncapped players for the first rugby test against England on Saturday — lock RG Snyman and wings Aphiwe Dyantyi and S'busiso Nkosi — and recalled No. 8 Duane Vermeulen and fullback Willie le Roux.

New Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus named a starting 15 with six black players, possibly seven if prop Trevor Nyakane is fit to play, a significant moment in the team's transformation.

South Africa will be led at Ellis Park by flanker Siya Kolisi, the first black player to be appointed test captain.

Handre Pollard will start at flyhalf and Faf de Klerk at scrumhalf.

There are also a handful of new players on the bench, with hooker Akker van der Merwe, loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe, scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl, and utility Warrick Galant all with two test caps or less.