National Philharmonic of Russia teams up with Taiwanese violinist for concert in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Philharmonic of Russia will team up with Taiwanese violinist Tseng Yu-chien (曾宇謙) for a performance of Beethoven and Shostakovich at the National Concert Hall in Taipei on June 8, reported CNA.

The concert will be the first time that Russian conductor Mikhail Pletnev and Taiwanese violinist Tseng have played together.

The first half of the concert will be a rendition of Beethoven's Concerto in D major, followed by Shostakovich's No. 10 symphony.

During the interlude, Tseng will give a solo performance.

Tseng studied at the Curtis Institute of Music in the United States and has performed with the Philadelphia Orchestra and the National Orchestra of Belgium. Tseng has also given solo performances globally.

Pletnev won the 2005 European Conductor's Prize and has produced numerous compositions of note. The National Philharmonic of Russia is a leading philharmonic orchestra, based at the Moscow International Performance Arts Center.

The concert will be held at the National Concert Hall in Taipei on June 8 to a sold out crowd.