Taiwan asks FIFA World Cup fan registration website to correct naming

TAIPEI (CNA) - Taiwan's representative office in Russia continues to talk to the 2018 FIFA World Cup FAN ID website about correcting its name designation for Taiwan after it was found to have listed the country as part of China on its spectators registration website, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Thursday.

The website allows soccer fans to register for a personalized spectator's card (FAN ID) which is needed to gain access to stadiums, the website noted.

MOFA discovered at the beginning of March that the registration website designated Taiwan as "Taiwan (China)," thereby implying that Taiwan is a province of China, the ministry said.

Upon discovery, Taiwan's representative office in Russia was instructed to immediately contact the relevant authorities and ask for the designation to be corrected, MOFA previously said.

Grace Lo, deputy head of MOFA's Department of West Asia and African Affairs said Thursday that negotiations are still ongoing with the Russian authorities over the issue.

Previously, the authorities in Russia have said there are technical difficulties modifying the content of the website as the system would need to be reset and such a reset could possibly result in already issued FAN IDs having to be reissued, Lo said.

More than 1,500 Taiwanese nationals have registered on the website, Lo added.

Soccer fans planning to head to Russia to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup should bring their passport and FAN ID to enjoy multiple entries into the country between June 4 and July 25 without having to apply for a visa, Lo said.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia kicks off on June 14 and will run until July 15, according to its website. (By Elaine Hou and William Yen)