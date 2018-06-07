Ministers in Spain's female-dominated Cabinet take office

MADRID (AP) — The government cabinet with most female ministers in Spanish and European history was sworn in Thursday, putting the cap on one of the fastest power transitions in the country's four decades of democratic rule.

The new Socialist government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is comprised of 11 female ministers — overseeing key areas such as the national economy, finance and defense — and five men.

Most of them referred to the female majority in their oath-taking on Thursday before King Felipe VI.

A court ruling over a kickbacks-for-contracts scheme involving the conservative Popular Party prompted a no confidence vote against Mariano Rajoy, prime minister since 2011.

Sanchez replaced Rajoy last week. He has defined his government as feminist, progressive, pro-European and "a loyal reflection of the best in the society that it aspires to serve."