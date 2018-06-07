Almost 100 people in Taiwan affected by malicious malware app  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Executive Yuan announced today it has found a new malware outbreak which has the potential to put millions of Taiwan's internet users at risk via contaminated Wi-Fi-enabled routers.

The virus, a form of botnet, has stolen more than 1 million people's personal information by accessing 6,000 Android mobile phones globally. In Taiwan, it has directly affected almost 100 people.

"Botnet" is a collection of infected internet-connected devices which can be controlled or coordinated to perform a series of tasks which are often criminal in nature.

The botnet in question tricks Android mobile users to install a malicious app as a precursor to accessing a Wi-Fi network. The app cannot be uninstalled and it can only be removed if the phone is wiped to its original factory settings.

The app provides a means to access the phone and to potentially steal personal and/or sensitive information about the phone's owner, or anyone whose information has passed through the phone.

The Executive Yuan's information security department recommends Taiwanese mobile users who surf the internet through wireless routers to observe four steps of protection. First, do not reveal the management interface to the public online. Second, change your router password from the default password to a complex one. Third, regularly update the router's firmware. Four, regularly check the security and settings of the router to see if it's changed by hackers, according to the Liberty Times.

The department believes the virus originated near the China-North Korea border and is targeting households in the Asia Pacific. The botnet previously targeted users in South Korea.