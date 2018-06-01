'Green Corridor' will bring new life to old railway in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The architectural firm Mecanoo has unveiled their designs and conceptual renderings for a project in central Taichung; a 1.7 kilometer “Green Corridor” running through the center of the city.



The Green Corridor will adapt a former railway line that runs alongside a dyke in the middle of the large urban center, which has become an impediment to traffic and development in Taichung.



The vision for the Green Corridor will be to beautify the defunct railway line, turning it into a convenient and attractive means to travel through the area by walking or cycling.



Over the past two years Taichung has made great strides in “Going Green” as it seeks to transform itself into an environmentally friendly city, and cast off the image of a gray, crowded concrete jungle.



The Green Corridor will be designed with biodiversity in mind, and will include a variety of trees and other plants to live up to the “green” label, and reflect the vision that the government of Taichung sees for the future.



(Image courtesy of Mecanoo)



Another key consideration of the project is historic preservation, which is why the structure that supported the old rail line will be preserved, to reflect the historical character of Taichung alongside the city’s respect for, and celebration of nature and biodiversity.

Mecanoo is bringing over 30 years of experience in creating innovative and community centered architectural works to the project in Taichung. The goal is to create a multi-level, linear park, while maintaining a vestige of the familiar and historical imagery of the railway.



Current designs for the park include bike paths, gardens, an area for street fitness and public exercise facilities, a tribune for the local community to organize activities or performances, playgrounds, an overlook area for city viewing, as well as a water park for visitors in the summer.

The press release for the Green Corridor states that it will be an “ideal place for leisure and recreation activities” for residents and tourists in Taichung, while also“promoting a more coherent infrastructure” for the city.



Arial view of the Green Corridor (above), and map of proposed facilities (below)

(Images courtesy of Mecanoo)