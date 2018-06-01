Taiwan to cooperate with EU on 5G

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Economic Affairs said Thursday Taiwan had reached an agreement with the European Union to help with the development of 5G wireless systems.

This year is “Year One” for the fifth generation of the mobile networks, while next year will see the commercial operation of the new systems, Economics Minister Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) told the 5th Taipei 5G Summit Thursday.

Taiwan had agreed with the EU to finance the “Europe 2020 Strategy,” with an agreement to cooperate on the “European Framework Programme 9” focused on future research and innovation, according to the Liberty Times.

Last Monday, Taiwan reached a partial consensus with the European Development Agency which could lead to agreements on long-term cooperation, Shen said.

The country already has a 5G alliance to promote the commercial use of the systems, while it focuses on both applications and on research and development, the minister said.

Chunghwa Telecom had taken the lead on a “5G national team” with more than 40 corporations and academic institutions from home and abroad planning to launch the commercial use of 5G, according to Shen’s speech.

The minister mentioned “intelligent streetlights” as an example of how 5G would be applied in Taiwan, while promoting cooperation between Taiwanese and overseas companies with local governments.