Streets in Taipei’s Shihlin District lined with blooming flame trees and golden shower trees

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwanese people always associate graduation season with blooming flam trees as both happen in summer and attach strong feelings to the beautiful plant.

Now the golden shower tree, which is native to the Indian Subcontinent and adjacent regions of Southeast Asia, is joining the rank of graduation reminders.

Taipei’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) said now visitors can watch both species in full bloom in the area near CKS Shilin Residence Park in Shilin District.

The flame tree, also known as royal poinciana or flamboyant, is a member of the bean family and is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful tropical trees in the world.

The golden shower tree is a medium-sized tree, growing to 10–20 m tall. It is widely grown as an ornamental plant in tropical and subtropical areas and blooms in late spring. Flowering of the golden shower is profuse, with trees being covered with yellow flowers draping down like golden showers.

The PSLO’s Horticulture Management Division said the flame trees and golden shower trees are in full bloom near CKS Shilin Residence Park, with the flame trees blooming on Fulin Road and Lane 460, Section 5 of Zhongshan North Road and the golden shower trees flowering on Fulin Road, in Fulin Park and in the area near the bandstand in CKS Shilin Residence Park.



Transportation:

Bus No. 260, 285, 606, 220 to Taipower North Branch Station

or MRT Tamsui-Xinyi Line to Shilin Station (Exit 2), about 7 minutes walking

(photo courtesy of the PSLO)

