Taiwan ranked 6th most peaceful country in Asia Pacific, 34th worldwide

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to the Institute of Economics and Peace's annual Global Peace Index, Taiwan is ranked the sixth safest country in the Asia Pacific and 34th safest globally.

Taiwan's total peace score worsened very slightly from the previous year's index, at a time when the world is the least peaceful it has been in the last 10 years.

China is ranked the 15th most peaceful country in the Asia Pacific and 112th globally.

Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Iraq and Somalia are ranked the least peaceful countries. Meanwhile Iceland, New Zealand, Austria, Portugal and Denmark are ranked the most peaceful nations.

The Asia Pacific was ranked as the third safest region globally, behind Europe and North America. In general, peace scores in the Asia Pacific appear to be converging, with the most peaceful countries' scores worsening, and the least peaceful countries' scores improving.

The study estimates that economic losses due to war and conflict across the world amounted to $US14.8 trillion last year, or around $US2,000 per person globally.

The New York-based think tank has published the Global Peace Index for the last 12 years. The most recent 2016-2017 study ranked 163 countries according to 23 quantitative and qualitative factors.