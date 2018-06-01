  1. Home
Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau to help local authorities with typhoon holidays

Video conference on typhoon eve will provide up-to-date information

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/07 15:42

The Central Weather Bureau will provide local governments with more information about the need for typhoon holidays. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Beginning this typhoon season, the Central Weather Bureau will communicate with local government leaders by videoconferencing to provide them with the latest information necessary to make a decision on whether to call typhoon holidays or not.

Almost each year, decisions by county magistrates or city mayors to send office workers, teachers and students home, or not, provoke wide criticism from the public. Sometimes, the decision comes too late, sending parents scrambling through strong winds and torrential rain to fetch their children from school.

Other times, the typhoon disappears earlier than expected, allowing workers to spend a day at shopping malls instead of having to seek shelter from the storm.

From this year on, the weather bureau will provide the latest updated information about the typhoon at 7 p.m. on the evening before it is expected to hit the affected area, the Central News Agency reported. The exchange will come in the shape of a videoconference between the bureau and the local government chief.

Following the example of the earthquake warnings, the bureau will also send relevant warnings about the typhoons to the public’s cellphones, cautioning them to stop and seek refuge if they are driving a vehicle through the storm, according to CNA.

The weather bureau presented its innovations to the regular weekly Cabinet meeting Thursday morning.
