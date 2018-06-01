Beijing removes missile platforms from disputed S. China Sea island

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China has reportedly removed some missile platforms from Woody Island, the largest island in the South China Sea’s Paracel Island chain.



Last month when China installed anti-ship, and anti-aircraft missiles on several features in the region, it caused alarm and strong criticism across the region. Now it appears, China has removed or relocated some of the controversial weapons systems, an indication that Beijing may be backing down in its ongoing spat with Washington.



A Fox News report shared satellite imagery taken on June 3, by Imagesat International, showing that the surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems placed on Woody Island of the Paracel island chain have been removed.



After the satellite photos of the weapons platforms on May 20, and after weeks of warning from Washington, China was disinvited from the international RIMPAC military exercises on May 23, with Washington citing for their “militarization” of the region as the primary reason.



In the Imagesat HQ-9 photographs taken Sunday, June 3, the SAM weapons platform and their camouflage netting are no longer visible.



As the report notes, it is unclear if the systems have actually been removed, or if they have simply been relocated, stored nearby, or if they are have only been temporarily moved to another location for training exercises.



There is no word from Beijing, as to whether or not the movement of the weapons platforms was influenced by concern for relations with the United States.



U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, speaking at the annual Asian security summit, the Shangri-La Dialogue, last weekend (June 1-3) stated that “Despite China's claims to the contrary, the placement of these weapons systems is tied directly to military use for the purposes of intimidation and coercion."



The placement of the missile systems on Woody Island, as well as a recent landing of H-6K strategic bombers, which are capable of delivering a nuclear payload, have led the U.S. Military to take a much sharper tone in recent weeks when discussing China’s belligerent attitude in the South China Sea.



The removal of the SAM weapons systems from Woody Island is hopefully a sign that China is signaling a preference for diplomacy over brinkmanship in the region.



Map of the Paracel Island Chain (Wikimedia Commons Image)



To see the satellite images before and after the weapons systems' removal, check the original Fox report.