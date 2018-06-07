Sinopharm shows vhf’s Z4 at Sino-Dental

BEIJING & AMMERBUCH, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--vhf’s partner Sinopharm Dental (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. presents the highly precise grinding and milling machine at the largest dental exhibition in China, the Sino-Dental Show, from June 9 to 12, 2018 in Beijing. The visionary Z4 is now available for customers in China, setting new standards in the wet machining of blocks.

Perfect restorations made from glass ceramics, PMMA, zirconium oxide, and composites can be produced with the Z4 in minutes. Additionally, the machine also finishes prefabricated titanium abutments. With one-click mounting, the material block is automatically fixed and can be exchanged rapidly. Other user-friendly advantages of the Z4 are the integrated PC and an intuitive touch screen, which controls the machining process.

vhf’s CEO Frank Benzinger highly appreciates the cooperation with Sinopharm Dental: “We’re proud to have such a powerful reseller for offering our prime products to Chinese customers. The Z4 stands for superior quality made in Germany and I’m sure Sinopharm Dental will be a great ambassador for our brand.” Visitors can experience the Z4 and learn about its features at booth K27–32.

About Sinopharm:

Sinopharm Dental was founded in 2017 with a grand press conference during CMEF to announce and celebrate the establishment. Sinopharm Dental is a member company of Sinopharm Capital and has been fully supported by Sinopharm Group to integrate the scattered dental distribution channels in China, which is to cope with the changing tender policy in China and to provide a total solution to Chinese dental customers.

About vhf camfacture AG:

vhf camfacture AG, founded in 1988, has considerable experience in computer-aided manufacturing. The company develops and manufactures CNC milling machines for use in dental technology, industry, and advertising technology, as well as CAM software and a wide range of tools. vhf currently has more than 200 employees and is expanding continually. Find out more about vhf at vhf.de/en.

