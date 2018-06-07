IDEMIA Provides Its Subscription Management to TrueMove H in Thailand to Activate the First eSIM Connected Watch in the Country

COLOMBES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2018--The first eSIM connected watch is now available in Thailand, thanks to a launch from TrueMove H. Based on IDEMIA subscription management, or remote SIM provisioning, the technology allows to remotely connect the embedded SIM of the smart watch to TrueMove H without the need to insert a physical SIM card. Indeed, it is a secure solution for the remote and in-life management of mobile operators’ subscription profiles in eSIM-capable wireless devices. Moreover, the offer is compliant with the latest GSMA standards ensuring interoperability.

It’s the first time that the Thais can experience the full freedom of communication thanks to this innovative offer: even if users have their mobile phone at home, they can keep the same habits (make calls, send texts…). It’s a scalable solution to support TrueMove H in easily on-boarding additional eSIM-capable devices.

“ The technology, which allows SIMs to be remotely programmed without the need to replace physical SIM cards, is already starting to appear in some devices, and is poised to become the new standard for mobile subscription management. We thank TrueMove H for choosing IDEMIA for this critical transformation and look forward to further developing and inspiring future innovations ”, explains Fabien Jautard, Executive Vice-President for Mobile Operators activities at IDEMIA.

“ This technology revolutionizes the use of our smartphones and devices such as wearables, which can be activated and managed effortlessly, over-the-air, anytime and anywhere. Thanks to IDEMIA’s subscription management solution, we are the first mobile operator in Thailand to support IoT/M2M trends, which will enable exponential increase in connectivity and services in the near future ”, Mr. Tuantong Srivichian, Director for Retail Business, True Corporation Plc. of TrueMoveH.

