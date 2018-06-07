Foreign caregiver training program offered by Taipei City Government open for registration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei City’s Foreign and Disabled Labor Office (FDLO) will provide six intensive training sessions for the city’s foreign caregivers to help them sharpen caregiving skills and adapt to the local environment, stating June, the FDLO said on Wednesday.



According to the agency, the trainings will be delivered by experts in the fields of nursing and consulting. Coursework spans a wide range of caregiving essentials, such as oral hygiene, safety points on moving the care recipient, administering back-patting on the recipient, meal-feeding techniques, wheelchair transport techniques, medication instructions, and mental health promotions, the FDLO said.



Disability caregiving will also be covered in the program, which seeks to equip trainees with the specialized knowledge and skills in caring for special needs individuals, the agency said, adding that all the topics are essential for ensuring care and well-being of the care recipients.



According to the country’s Ministry of Labor statistics, as of end of 2017, there were 43,229 foreign caregivers working in Taipei – roughly a thousand more compared to the previous year. As most of the caregivers live in their employers’ homes, their needs may not be heeded easily. The FDLO said that the training programs are designed to help them improve not only practical working skills, but also communication skills with their employers.



In addition, trainees can connect and build a support network with their classmates, the agency said, adding that for those who are not proficient in the Chinese language, interpretation is available in four languages.



Even though the program is directed at foreign caregivers who work either in home or care facilities, care recipients and their family members are also welcomed to sign up, the agency said.



For more information or registration, please visit the Chinese website or dial at (02) 2959-5855 ext. 14.