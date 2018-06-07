|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|48
|184
|52
|66
|.359
|Segura Sea
|58
|245
|45
|83
|.339
|Castellanos Det
|60
|243
|31
|81
|.333
|Altuve Hou
|63
|256
|35
|85
|.332
|Simmons LAA
|59
|215
|32
|71
|.330
|Brantley Cle
|50
|203
|33
|66
|.325
|MMachado Bal
|60
|232
|32
|75
|.323
|JMartinez Bos
|59
|227
|40
|72
|.317
|Trout LAA
|63
|222
|52
|69
|.311
|Rosario Min
|58
|231
|37
|71
|.307
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; Judge, New York, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 15; 4 tied at 14.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 52; MMachado, Baltimore, 49; KDavis, Oakland, 44; Haniger, Seattle, 43; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 43; Judge, New York, 43; Benintendi, Boston, 43; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; 3 tied at 40.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 9-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 8-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 7-1; Morton, Houston, 7-1; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3.